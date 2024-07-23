Free Agent Showcase Camp Schedule Announced

July 23, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the schedule for the Annual Free Agent Showcase Camp

The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce our Free Agent Showcase Camp, taking place on Saturday, July 27th, and Sunday, July 28th, at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center. This event provides a unique opportunity for free agent players to demonstrate their skills and vie for a coveted spot in the Havoc's training camp for the 2024-25 season. Admission is free to all games!

Schedule of Events:

Saturday, July 27th

Game 1: 10:00 - 11:00 AM

Red and Black Game: 6:00 - 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 28th

Game 3: 9:00 - 10:00 AM

The Free Agent Showcase Camp is primarily designed for players who have previously played professional hockey or have competed at the DIII NCAA level. This is a prime chance for these athletes to showcase their talents directly to the Havoc coaching staff.

One standout player from the camp will earn a spot in our training camp for the upcoming season, making this event a pivotal step in their professional hockey career.

Join us at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center to watch some hockey and support these aspiring players as they compete for a spot on the Havoc roster.

For more details and updates, keep an eye on our website and social media channels.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.