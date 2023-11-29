Marcinkevics Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is Dominiks Marcinkevics!

Marcinkevics has been heating up recently for Roanoke, notching two goals, one assist, and a plus-three rating in the two games last week. His goal on Wednesday night came from a great shot on a partial breakaway, thanks to a Josh Nenadal assist. On Friday, it was Alex DiCarlo who found the Latvian winger for a redirect finish during a 2-on-1 odd-man rush for another impressive goal.

The five-foot-nine forward now has two goals to go with his four assists this season.

