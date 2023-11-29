Thunderbolts Return Home, Host Roanoke this Friday, Saturday

Evansville, In.: This past Saturday in Quad City, the Thunderbolts snapped their losing streak with authority to conclude their past week of action, and are set to bring their renewed success home going into this upcoming weekend's games against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this Friday and Saturday night at Ford Center.

Week In Review:

In Quad City for three games over the span of four nights, the Thunderbolts began on Wednesday evening down 2-0, before goals from Scott Kirton and Brendan Harrogate tied the game early in the third period. Following a late surge from the Storm that put them back in front 4-2, Evansville nearly pulled off another comeback with a goal in the final minute from Tommy Stang. However, the comeback was incomplete in a close 4-3 loss. On Friday, despite a strong start, tough bounces proved costly in a 5-2 loss, with Aiden Wagner and Matt Dorsey scoring Evansville's goals. Evansville put together a very strong 60-minute performance on Saturday, starting with an early 2-0 lead on goals from Kirton and Dorsey. Despite the Storm finding a way to tie the game early in the second period, the Thunderbolts stuck to their game plan and scored four unanswered goals later in the period from Colton Kalezic, Mike Ferraro, Dorsey, and Bair Gendunov, en route to a 6-2 win behind an outstanding performance from new goaltender Cole Ceci, who stopped 35 of 37 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts return home to Ford Center on Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd to host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, both games beginning at 7:00pm CT. Friday will be Aero's Birthday, featuring a special package of 4 tickets for $47, and $3 tall boy beers and sodas all night long. In addition, Lyondellbasell will be giving away blankets for the first 500 fans in attendance. Several of Aero's fellow mascot friends will also be in attendance and will race on the ice in the first intermission. Saturday will be the first Dogs Night Out game of the season, and fans can bring their dogs to the game for only five extra dollars per dog. There will also be doggie races on the ice during the first intermission and dog costume contests during the game in the stands. The first 100 dogs in attendance will receive an EVV Crew Dog bandana, and New Hope Animal Rescue Center will be on hand in the lobby with dogs available for adoption. Also beginning this weekend, a toy drive for Toys for Tots will also be held in the Ford Center lobby during each home game until the 16th.

Coming Soon:

Saturday, December 9th will be Teddy Bear Toss night as the Thunderbolts host the Peoria Rivermen, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears or other stuffed animals to the game to toss onto the ice following the first Thunderbolts goal, with all stuffed animals going to local children's charities in time for the Holidays. The Thunderbolts will also be wearing specialty "Ugly Christmas Sweater" jerseys during the game, which will be auctioned off following the game. Replica jerseys will also be on sale at the merchandise stand.

Scouting the Opponent:

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

Record: 6-4-2, 14 Points, 6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: CJ Stubbs (5 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Nick Ford (14 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brody Claeys (2-4-1, .892 Save %)

Thunderbolts 22-23 Record vs RNK: 0-0 (0-2 in Playoffs)

