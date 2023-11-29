Rivermen Sign Liam Freeborn Ahead of Pensacola Series

November 29, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Ahead of their upcoming series in Pensacola, Florida, the Rivermen have signed forward Liam Freeborn to a Professional Tryout Contract as the Rivermen get set to take on the Ice Flyers this weekend.

Originally signing with the Rivermen in the offseason, Freeborn is a native of Calgary, Alberta Canada. He did not make the opening night roster for the Rivermen, instead opting to start the season with the Port Huron Prowlers of the Federal Professional Hockey League. Freeborn has 10 points (four goals and six assists) in six games this year.

Last season was Freeborn's best in the FPHL and Port Huron as he boasted42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 32 games. Freeborn was a four-year staple of theAlberta Junior Hockey League before stints with Adrian College (NCAA III) and Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (ACAC) in 2021 and 2022.

Freeborn and the Rivermen travel to face off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the first time this season on Friday (Dec. 1) and Saturday (Dec. 2) at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida. Face-off is set for 7:05 pm central on both nights, fans can tune into the action via FloHockey.com and Mixlr.com. The Rivermen are 16-18-6 all-time against the Ice Flyers in the SPHL era.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.