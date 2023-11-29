Filion Returns to Dawgs

November 29, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Xavier Filion has returned from his ECHL call-up with the Wheeling Nailers.

Filion is in his first year with the Dawgs, and has already notched four goals, one assist, and a plus-two rating in the first eight games of his rookie year in Roanoke. The 21-year old appeared in three games for the Nailers, registering four shots on goal and a minus-one plus/minus rating during his time in the ECHL. The Plessisville, Quebec native previously played four seasons of junior hockey in one of Canada's top junior leagues, the QMJHL. In 236 combined regular season and playoff games, the six-foot-one forward recorded 44 goals, 63 assists, 91 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night, December 1 at 8:00 P.M. EST, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.