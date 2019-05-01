Wilson Fires 7 No-Hit Innings, Mets Blank Cardinals 2-0

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tommy Wilson dominated a hot Cardinals lineup as the St. Lucie Mets shut out Palm Beach 2-0 on Wednesday at First Data Field.

Wilson tossed seven no-hit innings. He struck out a season-high nine batters. The only three Cardinals who reached base against Wilson got on with walks.

Wilson retired the last eight batters he faced. He struck out his final batter Nick Plummer on fastball which was his 98th pitch of the night.

The effort by Wilson came one night after Palm Beach slugged 16 hits and scored nine runs.

Yeizo Campos entered the game in the eighth and gave up a single to Dennis Ortega. Campos recovered to get a double play and a strikeout.

Blake Taylor worked around a pair of singles in the ninth inning to earn his fourth save.

Jacob Zanon went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and he scored both runs for the Mets. He led off the fifth inning with a base hit and was able to get to third base on a wild pitch and walk. Jeremy Vasquez drove Zanon in with a sac fly.

Zanon again led off the seventh inning with a single. A single and a ground out got Zanon to third base. Jed Lowrie, rehabbing in his second game with St. Lucie, pulled RBI single through the right side of the drawn-in defense to plate Zanon for a 2-0 lead.

Lowrie (left knee) went 1 for 3 and drew a walk. He played all nine innings, splitting his time between shortstop and third base.

Carlos Cortes and Mitch Ghelfi also had hits for the Mets.

Palm Beach starter Angel Rondon took a tough loss. He allowed one run on two hits over five innings. He walked five and struck out eight.

The Mets (14-12) and Cardinals (17-9) conclude their series with the rubber game at First Data Field on Thursday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. It will be Dollar Night with $1 beer (8 oz. cans of Bud and Bud Light), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

