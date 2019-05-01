Stone Crabs Game Notes - Wed, May 1 at Tampa

May 1, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After a 6-4 loss Tuesday snapped the Stone Crabs' 5-game winning streak, Charlotte looks to level the series with Tampa at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

RHP Riley O'Brien toes the rubber for the Stone Crabs, against RHP Shawn Semple of the Tarpons.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

CHESTER HOMERS IN LOSS TO TAMPA

The Stone Crabs dropped the first game in Tampa Tuesday 6-4. Charlotte scored three times in the first inning but then allowed six unanswered runs. Carl Chester delivered his second home run in the top of the seventh, but the Stone Crabs failed to pick up a hit over the final two innings.

O'BRIEN DAY

Stone Crabs send ace Riley O'Brien to the mound Wednesday. The College of Idaho product did not allow an earned run in his last two starts (12 innings), giving up just six hits. The right-hander is third in the league in opponents' average (.160), fifth in innings (28), sixth in ERA (1.93) and tied for eighth in strikeouts (29).

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Sunday marked the eighth comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only three times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 11-19 in Charlotte games this year.

MASH UNIT

The Stone Crabs' position player group has seen a rash of injuries wipe out nearly half of their group. Currently, 11 players remain inactive on Charlotte's roster, seven of which were active to begin the season.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite sweeping the series from Lakeland, the Stone Crabs continued to struggle in clutch situations. Charlotte went 6-for-39 (.154 AVG) with runners in scoring position and stranded 36 runners in the series. For the season, they are batting .199/.272/.271 with RISP and .202/.281/.279 with runners on base.

STARTING STRONG

Prior to Paul Campbell's rough outing on Tuesday, the Stone Crabs' starting pitchers have been outstanding over the previous ten games. The rotation had combined to go 3-0 with a 1.12 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP.

(48.1 IP, 27 H, 6 ER, 15 BB, 38 K)

WHO'S HOT?

Despite a slow start to the season, some of the Stone Crabs hitters have caught fire of late. Outfielder Garrett Whitley is 13-for-39 (.333 AVG) with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR, 7 RBI and 6 walks (.422 OBP, .641 SLG) in his last 11 games. In his last three contests, Moises Gomez is 6-for-11 with 4 doubles, 3 RBI and 3 walks, raising his OPS from .484 to .634.

BUMPY ROAD BEHIND US

The Stone Crabs began the season by playing the four best teams in the Florida State League for 17 straight games. Last week, they began a stretch of 13 straight games against losing clubs. They'll play six games out of 10 against the Tampa Tarpons of the New York Yankees organization.

SHORTSTOP SHUFFLE

The Stone Crabs' infield has shown extraordinary versatility early in the season. Charlotte has started four different players at shortstop for at least four games each. They've started five different players at second base and four at third base.

Starts at SS: Zach Rutherford (8), Vidal Brujan (7), Tyler Frank (6), Taylor Walls (4)

