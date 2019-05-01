Strong Pitching Helps Dunedin Down Daytona, 8-2

May 1, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After losing four-straight to Daytona to begin the year, Dunedin finally had an answer. Blue Jays' pitchers struck out 16 batters, as they defeated the Tortugas, 8-2, in front of 776 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

Playing as the home team in the visiting ballpark due to renovations at Dunedin Stadium, the Blue Jays jumped out of the gates quickly. CF Cal Stevenson (2-5, 2 R, SO) singled and 3B Cullen Large (2-4, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SO) doubled to start the rally. RF Ryan Noda (0-4, RBI, SO) chased home a run on a ground out, while 1B Christian Williams (4-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) ripped an RBI single to put Dunedin ahead 2-0.

The Blue Jays created some separation in the third. Consecutive singles by SS Kevin Vicuña (1-5, R, 2 SO) and Stevenson began the frame. Both runners crossed the dish on a two-run double to right by Large, stretching Dunedin's advantage to 4-0. Williams then followed with an RBI two-bagger of his own to put the Jays up 5-0. Following another single, C Chris Bec (2-4, 2B, RBI) slapped a run-producing knock to left to cap the four-run, six-hit frame.

Daytona chipped away a tad in the fifth, as LF Miles Gordon (1-3, R, 3B, BB) began the inning with a triple down the right-field line before scoring on a SS José Garcia (1-5, RBI, 3 SO) infield single to short.

The Blue Jays answered rapidly, as Williams lofted a solo shot on top of the batting cages beyond the left-field fence. The home run - his second of the year - gave Dunedin a six-run lead again, 7-1.

Both teams traded tallies in the final turns at bat. In the bottom of the eighth, the D-Jays scratched across another run on a sacrifice fly to center by 2B Samad Taylor (0-3, RBI, SO). The Tortugas put one more on the scoreboard in the top of the ninth courtesy of an RBI single through the right side by 2B Alejo Lopez (1-5, RBI, SO).

RHP Turner Larkins (4.0 IP, 7 H, R, ER, 7 SO) surrendered seven hits in four innings of relief, but also punched out seven to earn his third win of the year. Dunedin's starter - RHP Nate Pearson (2.0 IP, BB, 5 SO) - did not allow a hit in two scoreless innings, taking a no-decision.

It was a rough night for Daytona's LHP Reiver Sanmartin (2.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 SO). The southpaw struck out a season-high tying six but failed to escape the third inning, as he took his second defeat.

The Tortugas will look for the series victory in the rubber match tomorrow night. RHP Ryan Lillie (0-1, 4.10) - who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday - is expected to toe the slab for Daytona in the finale. Dunedin is scheduled to counter with RHP Graham Spraker (2-0, 2.61 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Thursday evening's game can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

The biggest party in Central Florida comes to The Jack tomorrow evening with another Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. Fans in attendance can enjoy draft beers and fountain sodas at the ballpark for just $1 all night long.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

