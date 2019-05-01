Dunedin Secures Their First Win of the Year against Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. - For the first time in 2019, the Dunedin Blue Jays defeat the Daytona Tortugas by the 8-2 final at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Blue Jays set the tone early in the bottom of the first with two runs scored off of LHP Reiver Sanmartin. Cal Stevenson started the rally and came around to score on Cullen Large's looping single to right. Large advanced to third on a wild-pitch and scored on Ryan Noda's RBI groundout to make it 2-0 Dunedin.

In the bottom of the third, Dunedin sent nine men to the plate and knocked Sanmartin out of his start. Kevin Vicuna and Cal Stevenson singled and were driven in by Cullen Large who pushed a bases clearing double down the right field line. Two batters later, Christian Williams drilled a double to right center scoring Large. The rally was capped off when Christoper Bec flared a single to left allowing Williams to plate the fourth run of the inning and expand the Blue Jays lead to 6-0.

Christian Williams lifted his second homerun of the year over the wall in left in the bottom of the fifth, and Samad Taylor's sacrifice fly registered the eighth Blue Jays run of the night . On the flip side, RHP Nate Pearson made the start and breezed through two innings of scoreless pitching. RHP Turner Larkins came out of the pen in relief and notched his third win of the year. Larkins finished the night throwing four innings, and striking out seven. In total, the Blue Jays pitching staff recorded a season high 16 strikeouts.

The finale and rubber match of the series takes place tomorrow evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. RHP Graham Spraker (2-0, 2.61 ERA) gets the ball for the Blue Jays against the RHP Ryan Lillie (0-1, 4.10) who throws tomorrow for Daytona. All the action can be heard on the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball Network across the TuneIn Radio app with coverage beginning at 6:40. The first pitch is set for 7:05 E.T.

