Wills Ties Spikes' Steals Record, Scrappers Take 5-3 Decision

July 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Brock Wills tied a 10-year-old State College Spikes record with four stolen bases in one game, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers won it by the score of 5-3 on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Wills, a product of UNCW, singled and stole both second base and third base in the first inning before scoring on an error. The second baseman then walked and stole second base in the sixth before snaring his record-tying fourth bag with a steal of second base after knocking in the tying run with a single in the eighth.

The four-steal performance matches former St. Louis Cardinals prospect Darren Seferina, who did the same on August 23, 2014 when the Spikes visited the Jamestown Jammers.

Wills had the chance to grab an extra bag in the sixth but was caught trying to steal third base.

The Spikes (17-16) took a 2-0 lead after two innings with a wild pitch scoring the second run in the second. Mahoning Valley (15-17) scored three runs in the seventh capped by Tripp Clark's two-run double to maneuver in front, then broke a 3-3 tie in the ninth on RBI singles from John Schroeder and Garret Pike.

State College starter Dayne Pengelly made his last start of the MLB Draft League's first half a good one with five innings of scoreless, three-hit ball. Pengelly walked one batter and struck out seven in the outing.

Jacob Kroeger (1-1) took the loss after being charged with both of Mahoning Valley's ninth-inning runs, though neither were earned. Kroeger also recorded four strikeouts as the Spikes earned 12 whiffs as a team.

Mahoning Valley starter Peyton Olejnik struck out eight batters while allowing two runs, one of them earned, on two hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. Reliever Logan Tabeling (1-1) allowed the tying run, which was unearned, but got credit for the win. Kolby Dougan (1) struck out the side in order in the ninth for the save.

Friday, the Spikes start their final series of the first half of the home schedule with the opener of a two-game set against the Trenton Thunder. Right-hander Jaxon Dalena (0-2) will get the start for State College.

Trenton will bring Japanese sensation Rintaro Sasaki with them to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the 6:35 p.m. matchup. Sasaki, who set the all-time high school home run record in Japan, has hit four homers and knocked in 16 runs since coming stateside to blaze a new trail for players to rise up through the ranks. The 19-year-old is set to start his U.S. collegiate baseball career at Stanford this fall.

It's also a 4-Pack Friday presented by 93.7 3WZ at the ballpark, with four Diamond Club or Field Box seats, four hot dogs and four regular sodas available for just $54. The 4-Pack Friday deal is available in person at the Spikes Ticket Office or by phone at 814-272-1711.

Plus, all Yuengling and Michelob Ultra draft beers are half-price from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The weekend concludes on Saturday with Star Wars Night at the ballpark. The Spikes will wear special Grogu Jerseys depicting the character from "The Mandalorian" that went viral as "Baby Yoda." Those jerseys are now up for bids on the LiveSource app in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network. To download the LiveSource app, fans can head to LiveSourceApp.com.

For tickets to Friday and Saturday's games, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

