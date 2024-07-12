Scrappers July 18th Game Sold out - 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night Sold Out

July 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce that the game on Thursday, July 18 th is sold out! Thursday, July 18 th is 7 17 Credit Union's Financial Wellness Night at Eastwood Field. The Scrappers will take on the State College Spikes at a special game time of 7:17 pm. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate will open at 5:30pm. Prizes will be awarded throughout the game and the largest fireworks show in Scrappers history will follow, presented by 7 17 Credit Union.

"Our mission is to help people improve their lives financially and to support the communities we serve. I can't imagine a more appropriate way to celebrate our members, our community and our anniversary than by inviting our incredible community to join us at Eastwood Field for a night out full of camaraderie, food, and fireworks," said John Demmler, president and CEO of 7 17 Credit Union. "We will have a fun evening celebrating our year-round focus on financial wellness. While we won't be promoting products, we will be introducing a new youth account designed to help young people on the path to developing life-long savings habits."

Tickets are still available for the July 19-21 Scrappers games this homestand and can be purchased at mvscrappers.com or at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.

