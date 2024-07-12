Rodriguez's Complete Game Leads to Series Opening Win Over Scrappers

July 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- A complete game performance from Christian Rodriguez (Cal State Fullerton) led the Frederick Keys to a series opening win Friday night over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, winning the game 8-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys leaned on nine strong innings from Rodriguez to hand his team their 15th overall win of the season, as his complete game represented the first ever complete game in the first half of the MLB Draft League history, while also recording a league record 16 strikeouts enroute to the win.

Frederick wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) making it 1-0 in favor of the Keys entering the second in Frederick.

Even though the Scrappers got a run back in the top of the second, Frederick retook the lead in the bottom of the frame courtesy of RBI singles from Elijah Clayton (Oaks Christian HS), and Irvin Weems (San Diego St), putting the lead up to two at 3-1 going into the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Johnny Castganozzi (North Carolina) extended the lead for Frederick on a solo homer to right-center field, pushing the advantage at 4-1 heading into the fourth in the Key City.

After both teams went scoreless in the fourth, Christian Rodriguez got himself a 1-2-3 top of the fifth inning on the hill to keep it a 4-1 game going into the sixth with Frederick still ahead by three.

Rodriguez struck out the side in the top of the sixth to allow his team to stay ahead by three, and Jadyn Fielder (TNXL Academy) added a fifth run home on an RBI single to put the home team ahead by four entering the seventh Friday night.

Following another 1-2-3 inning from Rodriguez on the hill in the top of the seventh to keep it a 5-1 game going into the eighth, he retired three more batters in a row in the eighth inning while recording his 14th strikeout as well.

The Keys added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch and two RBI singles from Weems and Fahr, making it an 8-1 game going into the ninth, as Rodriguez came back out for the ninth inning, trying to secure the first complete game in the first half ever in the MLB Draft League.

Even though he gave up a run in the top of the ninth, Rodriguez recorded his league record 16th strikeout to finish out the night, securing the victory for the history-making win for the Keys by a score of 8-2 Friday night.

The Keys conclude the first half of the season Saturday night against the Scrappers in game two of the series, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 7 p.m.

Saturday's game will represent Scout Night at the ballpark presented by Wegmans. This means that after the game, fans will be able to sleep overnight on the field following the postgame fireworks show, which is also presented by Wegmans.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

