Cutters Dominate Black Bears

July 12, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







One night after their eighth loss of the season, the Williamsport Crosscutters returned to the win column as they defeated the West Virginia Black Bears in dominate fashion 12-2 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Friday night.

All nine Cutters hitters reached safely at least once tonight and all nine also scored at least one of the twelve runs.

Lawson Knight led the way with a three-hit night and two runs scored. Jacob Corson, Max Mandler, Eric Rataczak, Cole Russo, and JM Long all recorded two-hit games.

Only two of Williamsport's fifteen hits were for extra bases as Eric Rataczak recorded his fourth double of the season and McGwire Holbrook recorded his third double.

Two-way player Dalton Robinson got the start on the mound for Williamsport, throwing five shutout innings and allowing four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in route to his second win of the season. Matthew Barnes II was the first out of the bullpen for the Cutters and kept the shutout alive, allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in two innings of relief. Brett Thomas went one and a third innings of relief, allowing a two-run home run in the ninth. Lawson Knight closed out the game in a non-save situation, going the final two-thirds of an inning and retiring both batters he faced.

Williamsport and West Virginia will conclude this two-game series at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark in Morgantown on Saturday night in the final game of the 2024 MLB Draft League First Half. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

WP: Dalton Robinson (2-1) LP: Matthew Tippie (0-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 21-8 (1st Half) Next Game: Saturday, July 13th at West Virginia, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 18th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Electronics Extravaganza, Make Your Cutters Debut, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday

