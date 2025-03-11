Kenny Thomas Named Cutters Manager for 2025 Season

March 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release









Williamsport Crosscutters Manager Kenny Thomas

(Williamsport Crosscutters) Williamsport Crosscutters Manager Kenny Thomas(Williamsport Crosscutters)

The Williamsport Crosscutters and the MLB Draft League have announced that Kenny Thomas will manage the club in 2025. Thomas returns to Williamsport for a second season after serving as the club's bench coach and hitting coach in 2024 while helping the team capture the MLB Draft League Championship.

"I'm so excited, honored, and blessed to be coming back to Williamsport this summer," Thomas stated. "The Crosscutter fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans I've ever seen. I met so many wonderful people there last summer."

Thomas spent 34 seasons as a college baseball head coach, retiring after the 2021 campaign. He spent 12 years at Volunteer State Community College (TN) & 22 at Division II USC Aiken (SC) compiling an overall record of 1,279-639. Thomas led USC Aiken to a national #1 ranking during 2013 & 2017 regular season and is a 2-time National Junior College Athletic Association Eastern District Coach of the Year. Over 60 players he has coached have gone on to be drafted professionally. Thomas has also served as a local scout for the New York Yankees (1980-81), Cincinnati Reds (1981-82), and St. Louis Cardinals (1982-88).

Speaking about his goals for the 2025 campaign, Thomas said, I look forward to helping our players continue their journey and growth in the game, while we try to defend our title. Last year's championship game was an amazing experience, getting to the final game again in 2025 would be awesome!"

Joining Williamsport as pitching coach will be Jesse Estrada who will be making his professional coaching debut after spending 20 seasons pitching in professional baseball. Drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2004, he spent six seasons in the minor leagues including time at the Triple-A level. Estrada then went on to spend numerous seasons in the Mexican and Independent Leagues. He wrapped up his playing career with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the independent Atlantic League in 2024. Estrada, a native of El Paso, Texas, will be inducted into the El Paso Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

Rounding out the staff is hitting coach Sean Miller who returns to the coaching staff for a 2nd season. Miller was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 10th round of the 2015 draft out of USC Aiken, where he played for Cutters manager Kenny Thomas. The former infielder spent time in the Twins and Baltimore Orioles organizations from 2015-2019, reaching as high as Triple-A.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 11, 2025

Kenny Thomas Named Cutters Manager for 2025 Season - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.