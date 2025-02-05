Crosscutters Looking for Host Families

February 5, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters Host Family Program is currently accepting applications for potential host families for the upcoming 2025 season. While many host families return year after year, the club is always looking to add to their list of availabilities for the players.

"Host families play a crucial role in helping our young players feel comfortable and succeed in a new environment", said Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. "Families who have opened their homes to Crosscutters players in the past have had many positive experiences that include forging lasting relationships."

The 2025 season runs from June 4 until September 3. Players typically range in age from 17-23. All host families receive Cutters season tickets, on field recognition, along with other perks of the Host Family Program.

To learn more about becoming a host family for the 2025 season, contact Nate Schneider via email at nate@crosscutters.com

or visit crosscutters.com to complete a short interest form.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

