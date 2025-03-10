Cutters Seeking Anthem Performers

March 10, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters are now accepting applications for National Anthem performers for the upcoming 2025 season.

All individuals and groups who are interested in being considered are asked to fill out the short application available at crosscutters.com. Applicants are also required to submit a link (YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook) or file performing the "Star-Spangled Banner".

All types of performers are encouraged to apply including solo vocalists, instrumentalists and groups. Those who have performed previously are not required to reapply.

All performances should be 90 seconds or less in length, the traditional rendition and vocalists should sing a cappella. Applications are due by May 12. Selected performers will be contacted and scheduled to perform during the 2025 season that runs from June 4 until September 3.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

