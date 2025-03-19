Boomer's Kids Club & Sr. Loggers Return in 2025

March 19, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that memberships in the popular Boomer's Kids Club and Sr. Loggers Club are now available for the 2025 season.

Membership in Boomer's Kids Club, for kids age 12 and under, is FREE and presented by the KAOS Fun Zone in the Liberty Arena. Boomer's Kids Club is limited to 500 members.

Membership includes;

A free ticket voucher for members to every Sunday Cutters home game in 2025

(6 games in all) Members can join the Cutters on the field for the National Anthem every Sunday An exclusive prize drawing for members at every Sunday home game A 30-minute free play arcade card for the KAOS Fun Zone 10% off purchases at The Sawmill Team Store all season and 10% off any attraction at the Liberty Arena

Membership in the Sr. Loggers Club, for fans age 60 and over, is $40 and presented by UPMC.

Membership includes;

A free ticket voucher for members to every Sunday Cutters home game in 2025

(6 games in all)

A hot dog meal voucher for every Sunday game Exclusive Sr. Loggers Club T-shirt Early entrance to Sunday games via the MVP Gate 10% purchases in the Sawmill Team Store all season

Fans can register for both clubs online at crosscutters.com by calling 570.326.3389 or in-person at the Cutters offices located at Journey Bank Ballpark. Membership in each club is limited and fans are encouraged to sign up as early as possible.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on MVP Club season tickets, Bonus Books and mini-plans are available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.