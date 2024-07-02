Williamsport Falls In Shutout

July 2, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport's pitching staff worked hard but the offense failed to back them up as the Cutters fell to the State College Spikes on Tuesday night 3-0 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Connor Shouse took the loss in a tough luck start as he surrendered two runs on three hits, falling to 1-1 on the season in his second start. Shouse was able to strike out three over his five innings of work while walking two.

Zack Tukis saw his ERA drop from 108.00 to 27.00 after he struck out the side in his single inning of relief.

Daniel Barcena worked the final two innings, allowing one additional Spikes run on just two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Williamsport's offense was able to record just four base hits in the contest. Those hits came off the bats of Anthony Stephan, Porter Brown, Eric Rataczak and Jacob Corson in a pinch-hit appearance.

Williamsport continues this four-game series against the rival State College Spikes Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Fidel Ulloa (1-0) LP: Connor Shouse (1-1) SV: Blake Purnell (3) Crosscutters Record: 14-7 (1st Half)

Next Game: Wednesday, July 3rd at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 4th vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball, Hot Dogs, Bucket Hats & Beer, Cutters Patriotic Bucket Hat Giveaway, Summer Patio Makeover, Dollar Dog Day, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday.

