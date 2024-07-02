Keys' Win Streak Comes To An End Against Thunder

July 2, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys fell to the Trenton Thunder in the series opener Tuesday night by a score of 7-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, in what was the first no-hitter in MLB Draft League history for the Thunder.

Despite the Keys having several late chances on offense, stellar pitching from the Thunder handed them the series opening win, snapping a six-game winning streak for Frederick in the first game in four days for the Keys.

Trenton plated home five runs in the top of the first with the frame capped off by a grand slam hit by Rintaro Sasaki, making it a 5-0 lead through the first half inning of play.

JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) brought home the first run for Frederick in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout, putting the score at 5-1 heading into the second at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sempa Shawali Sherican (Uganda Baseball) pitched a scoreless top of the second, and Wyatt Evans (Tennessee) pitched a scoreless third inning, keeping the home team in the contest early on despite being down four going into the fourth in Frederick.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, Jared Ure (Oral Roberts) started his career with the Keys off strong with a scoreless top of the fifth, and then continued his dominant outing in the sixth after getting another scoreless frame.

This kept it a four-run game entering the seventh, with the Thunder still ahead however at 5-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After each offense did not score in the seventh, Christian Rodriguez got himself a scoreless top of the eighth, but his offense still did not score in the bottom of the frame and the contest went into the ninth with the home team trailing by four Tuesday night.

The Thunder added two more runs in the top of the ninth inning off a bases loaded walk and an infield single, making it a 7-1 game approaching the bottom of the ninth in the Key City.

Trenton finished the combined no-hitter off with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, securing the signature victory over the Keys by a score of 7-1 Tuesday night.

The Keys and Thunder face off for the second time in as many days Wednesday night in Frederick, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

This home game will represent the Keys celebration of Independence Day, with the Fireworks Extravaganza Firework Show presented by Magic Mountain Chimney Sweeps taking place after the game.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.