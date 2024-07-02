West Virginia Offense Struggles in 6-1 Loss to Mahoning Valley

July 2, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears fell to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 6-1 on Tuesday evening at Kendrick Family Ballpark. After scoring in the first inning, the Black Bears could not jumpstart the offense as the Scrappers dropped five unanswered runs in two innings in the loss.

The Bears came out strong as starting pitcher Storm Hierholzer put away the Scrappers with two strikeouts and a groundout to first base. In the home-half of the first, lead-off hitter Jabin Trosky advanced to first on an error and second on a fielder's choice. Andrew Patrick launched a ball deep to center field, allowing Trosky to round third and reach home for a one-run lead.

Two scoreless innings followed as Hierholzer repeated his success, retiring the side in the second inning.

However, the momentum shifted in favor of the Scrappers in the fourth inning. Hierholzer gave up two hits by pitch and a walk to load the bases. Mahoning Valley did not record a hit but brought home three runners on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch. Heading into the fifth, the Black Bears trailed 3-1.

A two-RBI single for Josh Stevenson doubled the Mahoning Valley lead after another bases-loaded scenario in the fifth inning scored Carson Crawford and Jordan Donahue. Hierholzer regained his composure, striking out two to end the inning.

Mahoning Valley secured an insurance run in the eighth to extend the lead to five. A solo homerun from Tripp Clark brought the score to 6-1 as the Bears continued to struggle at the plate. Bears' Ryley Preece and Beny Bikar Jr. walked in the bottom of the inning, but reliever Joe Glassey entered to toss two consecutive strikeouts and send them back to the dugout.

Glassey stayed in the game to close for Mahoning Valley. Despite getting one on, West Virginia ended the ninth on a strikeout to lose by five.

Starter Storm Hierholzer recorded six strikeouts through five frames, allowing one hit but five runs. Andrew Patrick led the Bears with the only hit and RBI of the game.

The Scrappers picked up 12 strikeouts across three pitchers as they recorded five hitless innings. Starting pitcher Jaden Agassi got his first win of the season after finishing with eight strikeouts through 7.1 innings pitched. Josh Stevenson led the Scrappers' offense with two RBI.

West Virginia returns to Kendrick Family Ballpark for the finale of the two-game set versus Mahoning Valley on Independence Day Eve. The game features the biggest post-game fireworks show of the season presented by MVB Bank. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. For more information, please visit www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

- WVBB -

