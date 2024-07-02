Ulloa Keys Spikes' Four-Hit Shutout in 3-0 Win Over Crosscutters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - For the second straight outing, reigning MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week Fidel Ulloa held the opposition scoreless as the State College Spikes held the Williamsport Crosscutters to just four hits in a 3-0 win on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Ulloa (1-0), an LSU product from Lodi, Calif., allowed just one hit and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings to earn the win. The right-hander picked up the league's weekly honor after striking out seven batters and yielding just one walk over four innings in his Spikes (14-11) debut at Trenton last Tuesday.

Brandon Bergert and Sam Swygert followed Ulloa, with each allowing one hit and Bergert giving up two walks while each striking out two batters over 1 2/3 innings and 1 1/3 innings, respectively. Blake Purnell (3) then notched his third consecutive save after allowing a leadoff hit and no more in the ninth.

Two-out RBI singles for Tyson Bass in the second and Robert Hipwell in the fourth gave State College the lead, with Hipwell's double in the seventh followed by Blake Wilson's run-scoring single two batters later.

Williamsport (14-7) starter Connor Shouse (1-1) took a hard-luck loss after giving up just two runs on three hits and two walks over five quality innings. Shouse struck out three batters in his outing.

The Crosscutters maintained a two-game lead in the MLB Draft League first-half standings over the Spikes with ten games remaining on each club's first-half schedule.

Wednesday, State College and Williamsport meet for the second game of their four-game series, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Oklahoma left-hander Jamie Hitt (0-0) gets the ball to start for the Spikes, while the Crosscutters will send right-hander Luke Johnson (1-0) to the mound.

