Williams' Walk-off Grand Slam Lifts Biscuits to 10th Inning Win
September 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - Down by a run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th, Carson Williams smashed a grand slam to left field, and the Montgomery Biscuits (74-53, 34-24) walked off the Chattanooga Lookouts (41-85, 21-36) 7-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
Williams recorded a walk off for the first time this season and was mobbed with water coolers at home plate. The 21-year-old has 18 homers, ranking third in the Southern League.
The Biscuits improved to 8-5 in extra-inning games.
Montgomery tied the game in the eighth inning to force extras. Chandler Simpson led off with a walk and stole two bases before scoring on a wild pitch to tie it at 3-3. It was the first run since Dominic Keegan punched a two-run single through the infield in the first inning.
Simpson stole three bases and is up to 98 stolen bases between Montgomery and High-A this season.
Jack Hartman picked up the win, pitching the ninth and 10th innings. He allowed one unearned run, the designated runner in the top of the 10th.
The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Yoniel Curet will make the start for Montgomery while Kevin Abel is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
