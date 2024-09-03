Smith Promoted to Triple-A, Costello Added to Shuckers Roster

September 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Shane Smith has been promoted to Triple-A Nashville and RHP Chase Costello has been added to the Shuckers active roster from High-A Wisconsin. The Shuckers roster now stands at 28 players. Costello has been assigned No. 39.

Costello, a former member of the baseball programs at St. Thomas University (NAIA), Stetson University (NCAA-D1) and Louisiana State University (NCAA-D1), joins the Shuckers after 34 relief appearances with High-A Wisconsin this season. Over 34 appearances, Costello limited left-handed batters to a .191 average with a 25% strikeout rate. The 24-year-old Florida native was signed by the Brewers as a Free Agent in 2023 after he made six appearances and five starts with the Boise Hawks of the independent Pioneer League.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.