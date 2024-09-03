M-Braves Host Tennessee for Final Homestand at Trustmark Park

September 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will host the historic final homestand this week, September 3-8, against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. The week will include the final Thirsty Thursday, Mystery Giveaway on Friday featuring Bobbleheads and items from over 20 years of M-Braves baseball, and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday. The final regular season home game will include a Photo with a Brave opportunity and a Trustmark Park Commemorative Coin Giveaway.

Tuesday, Sept. 3 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 6:35 pm CT

Dog Days: It's the final Bark in the Park night; bring your pup to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs can enjoy the game with your human and get $2 hot dogs.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Landon Harper (2-1, 1.32) vs. RHP Chris Kachmar (8-3, 3.52)

Wednesday, Sept. 4 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders and emergency personnel, thanks to AMR.

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets. Click HERE to get the deal.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Probable Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (3-5, 6.05) vs. RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-1, 3.45)

Thursday, Sept. 5 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich history of blues music during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys.

Free Bounce House Access: Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (7-6, 3.55) vs. TBD

Friday, Sept. 6 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Mystery Giveaway: Our Mystery Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans will include Bobbleheads and many items from the past twenty years of the Mississippi Braves.

Chick-fil-A Ticket Offer: Take advantage of our final Chick-fil-A Family 4-Pack, which includes (4) Tickets and (4) "Be Our Guest" Cards good for a Chick-fil-A meal for $40. Use the link below to get it! Click HERE to get the deal.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

Free Bounce House Access: Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (4-1, 2.69) vs. RHP Sam Armstrong (0-3, 3.46)

Saturday, Sept. 7 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for the final Post-Game Fireworks Show in Mississippi Braves history, presented by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Jhancarlos Lara (1-1, 3.31) vs. RHP Joe Nahas (4-1, 4.34)

Sunday, Sept. 8 | vs. Tennessee Smokies| 2:05 pm CT

Trustmark Park Commemorative Coin Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans for the final regular-season home game will receive a Commemorative Coin signifying the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball at Trustmark Park.

Photo With A Brave: Before the final regular-season home game, we invite all fans to the left field grass from 1:30 to 1:50 to take photos with all M-Braves players and coaches.

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Free Bounce House Access: Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Landon Harper (2-1, 1.32) vs. RHP Antonio Santos (8-4, 4.29)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

