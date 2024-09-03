Warren's 3-RBI Game Helps Shuckers Split Doubleheader

September 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - Behind a three-RBI game from Zavier Warren and Brock Wilken's team-leading 16 th home run of the year in game two, the Biloxi Shuckers (61-64, 31-27) split a doubleheader against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (56-70, 23-35) at Toyota Field on Tuesday night. The Shuckers fell 8-4 in game one, a resumption of the suspended game from August 4, but used five unanswered runs in a 6-3 win in game two. With the win, the Shuckers are a game ahead of the Mississippi Braves for the final playoff spot in the South Division with 11 games remaining.

In game one, the Trash Pandas scored early with an RBI double from Tyler Payne after the game resumed, making it 1-0. Two batters later, Ben Gobbel smashed a three-run home run to left, making it 4-0. The Shuckers struck back in the second with an RBI single from Nick Kahle and a two-RBI single from Ernesto Martinez Jr., making it 4-3. In the fourth, back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Nelson Rada and Orlando Martinez extended the lead to 6-3 before the Shuckers made it 6-4 on a sacrifice fly from Nick Kahle in the fifth. The Trash Pandas used an error in the ninth to score two, making it 8-4.

Ivan Armstrong (7-2) earned the win while Adam Seminaris (1-7) took the loss. Luke Murphy earned his second save of the season after a scoreless ninth. At the plate, Ernesto Martinez Jr. (3-for-5), Nick Kahle (2-for-2) and Brock Wilken (2-for-5) all recorded multi-hit performances for the Shuckers.

In game two, the Shuckers struck first with an RBI single in the second from Zavier Warren, taking a 1-0 lead. In the third, Sam Brown gave the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead with a two-RBI single and an error made it 3-1 later in the inning. Warren made it a one-run game in the fourth with his second RBI single of the night. Brock Wilken's 16 th home run of the year tied the game at three in the fifth before Zavier Warren gave the Shuckers the lead back with a solo shot to right in the sixth, his 10 th of the year. In the seventh, Lamar Sparks gave the Shuckers insurance with a two-RBI single, making it 6-3.

Chase Costello (1-0) earned the win after two scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his Double-A debut while Hayden Seig (2-5) took the loss. Justin Yeager struck out two in a scoreless ninth, picking up his 17 th save of the season. Ernesto Martinez Jr. (2-for-4), Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) and Zavier Warren (3-for-3) all tallied multi-hit performances.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

