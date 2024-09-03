Sixteen Innings End in a Split of Tuesday's Doubleheader

MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas ended Tuesday's doubleheader with a split against the Biloxi Shuckers at Toyota Field. Rocket City won the opener 8-4 behind a two-hit, three-RBI night from infielder Ben Gobbel while the Shuckers came back in game two for a 6-3 victory.

Tuesday's doubleheader began with runners on second and third for Rocket City with one away in the top of the first inning. Shuckers starter Adam Seminaris (L, 1-4) had opened that August 4 contest but was taken out prior to Tuesday's continuation.

Serving as the road team, Rocket City struck first as catcher Tyler Payne drove in a run on a fielder's choice. On the batted ball, pinch-runner David Mershon was caught in a rundown at third but managed to evade the fielders' tag attempts to score the run. Later in the inning, Gobbel launched a three-run homer off the top of The Bullpen Bar in left field. Gobbel's eighth home run of the season put Rocket City ahead 4-0.

Biloxi cut the deficit in the second with a hit-and-run single from catcher Nick Kahle to score a run. The reigning Southern League Player of the Week, infielder Ernesto Martinez Jr., brought the Shuckers within one with a two-run single four batters later.

Rocket City got a pair of runs in the fourth with consecutive bases-loaded walks drawn by outfielders Nelson Rada and Orlando Martinez to make it a 6-3 ballgame. The Shuckers put a run on the board in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Kahle.

The Trash Pandas would get two more runs in the ninth on an infield single from infielder Matt Coutney as the ball went off the glove of Martinez Jr.

That sealed the deal for the Trash Pandas in an 8-4 victory. After Rocket City starting pitcher George Klassen struck out six in four innings, reliever Ivan Armstrong (W, 7-1) earned the victory with two innings of work. Trash Pandas stopper Luke Murphy (S, 1) received a save as he recorded the final five outs in the win.

In game two, Biloxi opened the scoring in the second with a bloop run-scoring single from infielder Zavier Warren. Rocket City took the lead in the third with a two-RBI single from infielder Sam Brown. Infielder Tucker Flint scored one batter later on a throwing error from Shuckers second baseman Ethan Murray to put the Trash Pandas ahead 3-1.

After that, it was all Shuckers as Warren singled in another run in the fourth before infielder Brock Wilken tied the game with a solo shot in the following inning. The Shuckers then took the lead with a bomb off the bat of Warren, making it a 4-3 lead after the sixth.

Rocket City starting pitcher Mason Erla set season highs with three innings and seven strikeouts. Biloxi starter Nick Merkel went four innings and allowed two runs while Shuckers reliever Chase Costello (W, 1-0) followed with two shutout innings for the win in his Double-A debut.

Biloxi added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh with a two-run single from outfielder Lamar Sparks. That put the Shuckers ahead 6-3, a lead they held onto thanks to closer Justin Yeager (S, 17) who tossed a scoreless seventh inning to secure the victory and garner a split in the doubleheader.

Rocket City will look to bounce back against the Shuckers on Wednesday for Basketball Night and Tito's Dog Day. First pitch is set for 6:35 CT. Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games start at just $8 on tptix.com. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Brett Kerry (RCT) vs. TBD (BLX)

