Missed Opportunities Cost M-Braves in Series Opener

September 3, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release









Mississippi Braves' Landon Harper in action

(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason) Mississippi Braves' Landon Harper in action(Mississippi Braves, Credit: Wyatt Mason)

PEARL, MS - Landon Harper tossed a career-high 6.0 shutout innings on Tuesday night, but the Mississippi Braves stranded 12 runners on base in a 5-2 loss to the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. Tuesday's series opener marked the first game of the final homestand in M-Braves history.

Harper, a Meridian, MS native, Pearl River Community College, and Southern Miss product, made his second-straight start and had the best performance of his young career. Harper struck out three and walked one over the flawless 6.0 innings, scattering three hits. Harper had never gone 5.0 innings in an outing in his career, which spanned 67 games (nine starts) entering Tuesday.

Mississippi (30-28, 61-65) had a hit to start the first four innings and eventually had a hit in all but the ninth. The M-Braves stranded the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings. The M-Braves had 11 hits overall, including two hits each from Cal Conley, Yolbert Sanchez, Geraldo Quintero, and Keshawn Ogans.

The Smokies (39-19, 79-47) touched the scoreboard in the seventh inning, jumping on M-Braves' reliever Brooks Wilson (L, 0-1), who was transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs in the inning, which was capped by a two-out, two-run single by Brett Bateman.

Coming off three-straight two-hit games in Pensacola, Ethan Workinger doubled home Sanchez in the seventh inning to trim the lead to 4-1, and in the eighth, Bryson Horne singled and came around to score thanks to two Smokies errors and an Ogan's infield single.

The Smokies tacked on a fifth run in the top of the ninth inning via a solo home run from Fabian Pertuz.

Sanchez's multi-hit game on Tuesday was his 12th over his last 19 games. The 27-year-old has hit in seven straight games and 16 of 19 dating back to August 4.

With Tuesday's loss, the M-Braves slip to four games back of first place Montgomery in the Southern League South Division and one back of Biloxi for the wildcard with 11 games to play.

The historic final homestand of Mississippi Braves baseball continues on Wednesday night against the Smokies. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP David Fletcher (3-5, 6.05) starting for Mississippi against RHP Jimmy Endersby (0-1, 3.45). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.9 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

