Wildcats Take Sixth Win in a Row in Front of a NYE Sellout Crowd

December 31, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats made its six straight wins on New Year's Eve, trimming the Charlottetown Islanders 5-1 before a capacity crowd of 8,500 fans at Avenir Centre.

Caleb Desnoyers led the attack with a pair of goals (20th &21st) and one assist to earn First Star accolades. Vincent Collard scored his 11th along with two assists. Alex Mercier added his 18th and Maxime Cote scored his first goal as a Wildcat and 10th of the season.

Jacob Steinman won his 21st game of the year, tops in the Q, with 31 saves.

Three Stars:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS

2 #15 VINCENT COLLARD

3 #10 ALEX MERCIER

Moncton remains the #1 club in the QMJHL at 27-5-2. The Cats open a home-and-home with Halifax - Friday night in Moncton at 7pm and Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax at 3pm.

Tune in for all the Wildcats action on CHL TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE FM 105.1 Moncton.

Article by Marty Kingston

Photo: Daniel St. Louis

