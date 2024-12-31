Eagles Wrap up 2024 with Afternoon Visit to Halifax

December 31, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

For the final time in 2024, the Cape Breton Eagles will take to the ice as they visit the Halifax Mooseheads and look for a sweep in a home and home series against their arch-rivals.

The Eagles struck first in the holiday series, with a convincing 8-2 victory last night in Sydney. Lucas Romeo got the party started with a goal in the opening minute, continuing his scoring touch having scored twice the prior game in Charlottetown. The Eagles received contributions throughout the lineup last night, with six players registering multiple point nights. Angelo Fullerton led the attack with a goal and two assists.

With a rebuild underway and a number of players missing due to injury, ample ice time has been given to youngsters for Halifax. Last night 16 year old Caylen Blake scored a breakaway goal on one of his four shots. 18 year old Quinn Kennedy has been a positive since his arrival from Rimouski, collecting points in both games with the Mooseheads. Halifax did receive further bad news when defenseman Owen Phillips left the game in the first period last night and did not return, with his status unknown for today's game.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, NS

Puck drop:2 PM AST

CAPE BRETON HALIFAX

6th Eastern Conference 15-14-3-1 (Away: 8-7-2-0) RECORD T9th Eastern Conference 11-17-5-0 (Home: 6-8-2-1)

2-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-0-0

105GF/107GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 76GF/118GA

3-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-2-1-0

Jacob Newcombe (31 points in 33 games) LEADING SCORER Liam Kilfoil (22 points in 33 games)

T11th, 21.4% (Away: 9th, 20.7%) POWER PLAY 18th, 12.4% (Home: 18th, 7.3%)

10th, 78.6% (Away: 5th, 82.5%) PENALTY KILL T7th, 80% (Home: 8th, 81.4%)

Cade Moser, Mathieu Taillefer, Mathis Rousseau, Logan Crosby INJURY REPORT N/A

