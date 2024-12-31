Tight Battle to End 2024

December 31, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads had a win within their grasp in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,595 on New Year's Eve, but coughed up a late lead to fall 5-3 to the Cape Breton Eagles at Scotiabank Centre.

Goalie Mathis Rousseau was phenomenal with 50 saves while Liam Kilfoil, Shawn Carrier and Antoine Fontaine provided the goals as Halifax held leads of 2-0 and 3-2 as late as the 9:40 mark of the third period. Quinn Kennedy contributed a pair of assists in the loss as the Eagles swept the annual two-game battle held less than 24 hours apart.

Cam Squires had a big day for the winners with a goal and two assists and Cape Breton tallied four times in the final period of regulation to steal the victory. Tomas Lavoie struck 40 seconds into the period to tie the game 2-2 but Fontaine restored the Mooseheads lead at the 3:28 mark. It was all Cape Breton after that point as they poured it on with goals 20 seconds apart by Romain Litalien and Lewis Gendron while Jacob Newcombe sealed it with an empty net goal in the final minute.

Rousseau was the story of the game with his stellar play but Brandon Lavoie got the win with 19 saves.

Halifax will visit the Moncton Wildcats on Friday night before returning to Scotiabank Centre to host the Cats on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .

