Eagles Top Mooseheads to End 2024 on Three Game Win Streak

December 31, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Lewis Gendron's goal at the halfway mark of the third period pulled the Cape Breton Eagles ahead as they topped the Halifax Mooseheads 5-3 on New Year's Eve on Tuesday afternoon in Halifax.

- Cam Squires started the comeback for the Eagles, scoring a goal to record his 200th point in the QMJHL- he later added two assists.

- Gendron, Tomas Lavoie, and Jacob Newcombe all notched a goal & assist for the Eagles, while Romain Litalien also scored.

- Brandon Lavoie stopped 19 of 22 shots in the win, while Mathis Rousseau stopped 50 of 54 shots in addition to Newcombe's empty net goal.

The Eagles dominated the opening ten minutes but Halifax was able to weather the storm and strike first. The Eagles found themselves short handed five on three for 1:37- the two man advantage had just elapsed when Liam Kilfoil completed a one timer for the first period's only goal. (The goal came not long after the Mooseheads had called a timeout during the power play.)

Halifax's power play came through again in the second period when a Shawn Carrier shot redirected off of Eagles defenseman Will Murphy to make it 2-0. However, just 59 seconds later, Squires milestone point came when Henneberry found him in front of the goal from the sideboards and his goal put the Eagles on the board.

It was a 2-1 game heading into the third period- but not for long. A late second period power play carried over and just ten seconds into the final period, Lavoie blasted it by Rousseau to tie the game. But the Eagles would have to come back once more, as Antoine Fontaine put Halifax ahead after he finished a pass from behind the net from Braeden MacPhee.

Goals 20 second apart turned the tide for the Eagles. First, it was Litalien tipping a Murphy shot by Rousseau. Then, Eagles defenseman Andrew Brown jumped into the play and made a pass from behind the net to Gendron out front for the go ahead and eventual winning goal.

With under two minutes to play, Rousseau was lifted for an extra attacker. While Halifax was able to generate some chances they couldn't find the back of the net and Newcombe's empty net goal secured the victory.

The Cape Breton Eagles would like to wish their fans a safe & happy new year, and all the best in 2025!

The Eagles will play a pair of historic games to kick off 2025- the final visits ever from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan before they relocate to Newfoundland next season. The back to back set starts on Friday night with puck drop at 7 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/xnXi2 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Mathis Rousseau (Halifax) 50 saves on 54 shots

2. Cam Squires (Cape Breton) 1 goals, 2 assists, +1

3. Quinn Kennedy (Halifax) 2 assists, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Jakub Milota (World Juniors), Logan Quinn, Rory Pilling, Carson Griffin, Aiden McCullough

Scratches For Halifax: Cade Moser (injury), Owen Phillips (injury), Logan Crosby (injury), Mathieu Taillefer (injury), Jake Todd (suspension), Carlos Händel (world juniors), Jack Milner

Final Shots On Goal: 55-22 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Halifax Power Play: 2/7

