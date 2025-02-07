Wildcats Sweep Eagles for Third Straight Win

February 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The 3rd straight matchup between the Wildcats and Cape Breton went into a shootout Thursday night at the Avenir Centre with the Cats prevailing 3-2 before 3,500 fans. Shootout tallies by Caleb Desnoyers and Julius Sumpf gave Moncton its 37th win of the season and third consecutive over the Eagles.

Cats netminder Rudy Guimond was outstanding in the victory with 38 saves. Guimond is a perfect 7-0 so far this season.

Cats goals to defensemen Loke Johansson and Dylan MacKinnon - both scoring their 3rd goals of the year. Winger Juraj Pekarcik returned to action after missing two weeks. Not in uniform were #55 Simon Mullen, #16 Logan Crosby and #12 Simon Binkley.

Three Stars:

1 Joe Henneberry, CAP

2 #25 RUDY GUIMOND

3 Jakub Milot, CAP

The Wildcats swing into Saint John Friday night for a 7pm. meeting with the Sea Dogs, followed by Saturday night in Charlottetown against the Islanders.

The next home action is Thursday, February 13, against former Wildcat Yoan Loshing & the Shawinigan Cataractes. Then former Cat netminder Jacob Steinman & the Mooseheads visit Saturday night

Catch all the action with Marty on Wildcats Radio, 105.1 INSPIRE FM and CHL TV.

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

