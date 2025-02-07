Armada Sail to 3-1 Victory in Halifax

February 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads held their own for as long as possible against a strong Blainville-Boisbriand squad on Friday night but it was the Armada skating away with a 3-1 victory at Scotiabank Centre.

Egor Goriunov scored the game-winning goal in the second period and was the first star with a two-point effort as the visitors won for the ninth time in their last 10 games to improve to 28-17-2-0 on the season.

The Armada opened the scoring 53 seconds into the second period on a delayed penalty call as Mateo Norbert struck for his 23rd goal of the season.

Halifax fought back to tie it 1-1 on a Brady Schultz snipe from the left circle with assists going to Patrick McNab and Will Bent. Moose goalie Jacob Steinman stopped Goriunov at the 14:25 mark after the 20-year-old from Russia was awarded a penalty shot, but the import forward managed to score the go-ahead marker for Blainville-Boisbriand 66 seconds later to give the visitors a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. Both goaltenders had strong outings with Steinman turning aside 31-of-33 shots while Felix Hamel grabbed the win with 31 saves on 32 shots against. Vincent Desjardins added an empty net goal in the final minute for Blainville.

Mooseheads rookie Caylen Blake had a couple of great opportunities in the first period which included a two-on-one when he carried the puck in and held it to take a shot off the left wing and then a glorious chance late in the frame on a rebound off a Liam Kilfoil breakaway when he had an open cage but put a backhander off the iron.

The power play was a letdown for the Herd after they went scoreless on five chances and struggled to create quality opportunities for the majority of the time with the advantage. The Armada went 0-2 on the power play.

Halifax's record dipped to 16-26-6-1 and remain one point ahead of Saint John for 15th overall in the QMJHL standings after the Sea Dogs dropped a 6-0 decision to Moncton. The Mooseheads will play at home again on Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre at 7pm when they welcome the Acadie-Bathurst Titan to the arena for the final time. The Titan will be relocating to Newfoundland for the start of next season. Saturday's game is Moose Fight Cancer Night and the team will wear special purple jerseys which will be auctioned off in support of Camp Goodtimes Kids Camp and the Canadian Cancer Society. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

