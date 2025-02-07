Islanders Dominate Drakkar in Statement 4-2 Victory

February 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders made a resounding statement Friday night at the Eastlink Centre, taking down the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-2 in a pivotal game. With the victory, the Isles inch closer to Baie-Comeau in the standings, proving they are a serious contender as the season's most crucial stretch approaches.

This game was full of intriguing storylines, including the return of former Islander Alexis Michaud and Jabez Seymour's first matchup against his former team since being traded to Charlottetown.

Nicolas Ruccia got the start in goal, and with multiple key players-including Ross Campbell, Simon Hughes, Jonathan Lanza, Jude Herron, and Mathis Valente-out of the lineup, the Isles needed a full-team effort to secure the win.

1st Period: A Defensive Battle

The opening frame was a tightly contested, physical battle.

Ruccia came up big early with a highlight-reel, spread-eagle save just 4 minutes into the game to keep it scoreless.

The Isles got the first powerplay of the night at the 14:15 mark but couldn't convert. Despite carrying much of the play and outshooting the Drakkar 7-3, the game remained 0-0 after 20 minutes.

2nd Period: Isles Take Control

Charlottetown broke through early in the 2nd, as Anthony Flanagan tipped in a point shot from Thomas Sirman to give the Isles a 1-0 lead just over 3 minutes in.

The Drakkar responded with a powerplay goal of their own, as Matyas Melovsky tied the game at 1-1 on a fortunate bounce off Ruccia's helmet.

That's when the Isles took over.

Nathan Leek converted on a breakaway to restore the lead at 2-1, followed by a powerplay goal from Jabez Seymour against his former team, sending the Eastlink Centre into a frenzy.

Lane Sim then notched his 1st goal as an Islander, with a lucky bounce off a shot from Matt Butler to extend the lead to 4-1 heading into the final period.

3rd Period: Closing It Out

The Isles' dominant play continued into the 3rd.

The Drakkar managed to cut the lead to 4-2 with a powerplay goal from Justin Poirier, but Ruccia and the Isles' defensive structure held strong.

Despite a late penalty to Seymour, Charlottetown killed it off and secured the 4-2 victory, outshooting the Drakkar 26-18.

Thomas Sirman (two assists) earned 1st star honors, while Ruccia was named 3rd star for his steady performance in goal.

Looking Ahead: Country Night vs. Moncton

With the win, the Isles close within seven points of Baie-Comeau with a game in hand.

Now, the focus shifts to Saturday night, where they face the biggest test-the league-leading Moncton Wildcats-on Country Night at the Eastlink Centre.

Playing their best hockey of the season, the Isles have a chance to send a message to the rest of the league.

Puck drops at 7 PM. Be there, Isles fans-this team is for real.

