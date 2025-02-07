Wildcats Roll Over Sea Dogs For 4th Straight Win

February 7, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats got shutout goaltending from Mathis Rousseau and distributed scoring to tame the Sea Dogs 6-0 Friday night before 3,500 fans at TD Station in the Port City. Rousseau made 19 saves, and the Cats countered with 44 shots at Eric Young.

Moncton's leading scorer Caleb Desnoyers hit the 30-goal mark on a shorthanded effort, and added an assist. Julius Sumpf scored his 19th along with two assists. Also chipping in with a goal and an assist were Alex Mercier (21st) and Dyllan Gill (2nd). The other scorers were Juraj Pekarcik (19th) and Vincent Collard (17th).

The Cats move to 38-8-2-0 after 48 games. The Cats take a 4-game win streak into Charlottetown Saturday night against the Islanders at 7pm. Charlottetown defeated Baie-Comeau 4-2 Friday night at Eastlink Centre.

Not in uniform versus the Sea Dogs were #12 Simon Binkley, #16 Logan Crosby and #55 Simon Mullen.

Three Stars:

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS

#26 JULIUS SUMPF

#10 ALEX MERCIER

NEXT HOME ACTION: Thursday night against the Shawinigan Cataractes and Saturday at 7pm versus the Halifax Mooseheads.

Follow your first-place Wildcats on CHL TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE FM 105.1 with Marty Kingston.

Article by Marty Kingston

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.