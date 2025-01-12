Wildcats Rebound to End Road Trip with Solid Win over the Foreurs

January 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats losing streak lasted only one day as the Cats took out the Val D'Or Foreurs 5-2 Sunday afternoon at the Agnico Eagle Centre, to take 2 of 3 games on their latest Quebec road trip.

The Cats came out flying with a 22-shot first period and goals to Alex Mercier (20th) and Maxime Cote (12th). Other goals to First Star Vincent Collard (13th), Gabe Smith (11th) and Juraj Pekarcik, his 16th of the season into an empty net and fourth goal in two games.

Pekarcik recorded a hatttrick versus Rouyn-Noranda Saturday in a 6-5 loss.

In goal, Rudy Guimond earned Third Star with 33 saves to post a 4-0 slate since joining the Cats.

Moncton's record climbs to 31-6-2-0 and 1st overall by four points on Drummondville.

Three Stars:

1 #15 VINCENT COLLARD

2 Alix Durocher, VDO

3 #25 RUDY GIUMOND

This week, the Cats return to the Avenir Centre Thursday night against the Charlottetown Islanders at 7pm and Saturday versus the Quebec Remparts at 4pm.

Tune in for all the exciting action with Marty Kingston on Cats Radio, Inspire 105.1 FM Moncton and CHL TV.

