Islanders Look to Keep Perfect 2025 Streak Alive in Heated Rivalry Clash against Cape Breton

January 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are riding a wave of momentum as they head into today's matchup against the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 at 3:00 PM.

The Isles are off to an unbeatable start in 2025, having gone 4-0 in the new year. With victories over Saint John (twice), Bathurst, and their upcoming opponents, the Cape Breton Eagles.

The Islanders will look to keep their perfect run alive this afternoon in what promises to be another thrilling Battle of the Islands between these two Maritime rivals.

Islanders' Hot Start

The Islanders' blistering start to 2025 has been fueled by a combination of strong team play and individual performances. With new additions bringing grit, energy, and skill to the squad, the Islanders' depth has been on full display.

Jabez Seymour, Ethan Montroy, and Johnathan Lanza have seamlessly integrated into the roster, adding valuable physicality and a renewed competitive edge to the team.

But perhaps the most exciting development for Charlottetown has been the play of Ross Campbell. The Islanders' leading scorer has been on an absolute heater, tallying 14 goals on the season, including 9 goals and 7 assists in his last 12 games.

His chemistry with linemates Simon Hughes and Matt Butler has been undeniable. Campbell's scoring prowess, paired with Butler's playmaking and Hughes' recent resurgence, makes the Islanders' top line one of the most dangerous in the QMJHL.

Butler's vision and creativity have made him an offensive juggernaut for the Isles, especially on the power play, where he and Campbell have proven to be lethal. Simon Hughes, who has found new life in the second half of the season, has added an extra dimension to the first line.

Goaltending: The Backbone of the Isles

The Islanders' goaltending duo of Nicolas Ruccia and Donald Hickey has been rock-solid, providing Charlottetown with a reliable backstop each game.

Both goaltenders have shown tremendous poise, confidence, and the ability to steal a game when called upon. With both Ruccia and Hickey capable of taking the reins, the Islanders are confident in their ability to withstand any pressure the Eagles throw their way.

Newcomer Pavel Simek Adds Spark

The excitement continues to build with the recent addition of Pavel Simek, who was acquired from Rimouski following a successful World Junior Championship campaign with Team Czechia, where he helped secure a bronze medal.

Simek brings a wealth of offensive skill to the Islanders' lineup and will be a key contributor to the team's top six. His arrival only strengthens an already potent offense, and fans will be eager to see how he gels with his new teammates.

Keep an eye out to see if he is making his debut tonight! (TBD)

Cape Breton Eagles: A Tough Challenge

Cape Breton enters today's game riding high themselves, with only one loss in the new year-a heartbreaking overtime defeat at the hands of the Islanders just Thursday.

The Eagles have been playing some of their best hockey of the season and, like the Isles, have been fueled by strong individual performances.

One of their most prominent players is none other than Charlottetown native Cam Squires, whose leadership and offensive production have made him a key figure for the Eagles.

Cape Breton is coming off an impressive 5-2 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs, one of the league's top teams, and will be eager to avenge their loss to Charlottetown in Thursday's thrilling 5-4 overtime contest.

With a passionate fan base and the added incentive of getting revenge on their rivals, the Eagles will certainly come out swinging this afternoon.

A Rivalry Renewed

If last weekend's game was any indication, today's contest promises to be another intense and high-energy battle between these two Maritime rivals. The back-and-forth scoring, physicality, and intensity from the last game will likely carry over to this one, making it another must-watch matchup.

With the Islanders looking to extend their perfect start to 2025 and the Eagles hoping to get one back on Charlottetown, expect plenty of fireworks as these two teams continue to build on their already heated rivalry.

How to Watch

Fans can catch all the action live on watch.chl.tv or listen live on Max 93.1 FM.

