Eagles Look to Sweep Weekend Set as Islanders Come to Town

January 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will look to complete a perfect home weekend today- and look back from their lone 2025 defeat- when they host the Charlottetown Islanders today at the Nest.

It's a quick turnaround after a strong Saturday night showing for the Eagles that saw them top the Western Conference leaders Drummondville. The Eagles top line delivered in a big way, as each of Jacob Newcombe, Joey Henneberry, and Cam Squires all recorded multi-point nights. Tomas Lavoie also scored a goal with an assist, and was named the first star.

While the Eagles played last night, Charlottetown hasn't played since Thursday when they defeated the Eagles at home in overtime. Ross Campbell was the overtime hero in a 5-4 victory. It was a wild game that saw both teams rally- the Eagles came back from down 2-0, then held a 4-3 lead before a Kyle Powers goal sent the game to the extra session.

Campbell and Matthew Butler each recorded an assist in the Charlottetown win. Donald Hickey picked up the win in goal, but it's likely Charlottetown will go back to 20 year old Nicolas Ruccia, the former Eagle who stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win in Bathurst Wednesday night. The loss was the only defeat the Eagles have suffered since the QMJHL resumed play on December 28th.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game, including a special pricing deal!

TODAY'S TICKET SPECIAL: Buy one adult ticket, purchase a child/youth ticket at half price!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/nOrcm

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 3 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31222/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.