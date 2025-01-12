Islanders Edge out Eagles 1-0 in Thrilling Rivalry Showdown; Going 5/5 in the New Year

The Charlottetown Islanders continued their perfect start to 2025 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 on Sunday afternoon.

It was a battle of resilience, goaltending, and emotions as the Isles fought tooth and nail to extend their winning streak to five games, maintaining their unblemished record in the new year.

Goaltending Stands Tall

It was an incredible display of goaltending from both sides, but in the end it was the Islanders' Nicolas Ruccia who emerged as the game's hero.

Ruccia turned away 24 shots for his second shutout of the season, preserving a 1-0 lead for the Isles through a highly intense final period. The former Eagle was calm under pressure, including several key stops in the dying minutes, to earn 2nd Star honours.

On the other side, Cape Breton's Alexis Cournoyer was also outstanding, making 23 saves and keeping his team in the game despite constant pressure from the Islanders.

Cournoyer's efforts were not enough, though, as the Eagles struggled to break through Charlottetown's strong defense and Ruccia's impeccable performance.

A Flash of Brilliance from Leek

The game's lone goal came early in the 2nd period when Nathan Leek showcased his skill with a highlight-reel deke to slip the puck past Cournoyer. Leek, who has been a revelation for the Isles this season, scored his 13th goal of the year at 18:16 of the second, giving the Islanders a 1-0 lead that would hold up until the final buzzer.

Despite a series of powerplay opportunities throughout the game, both teams went 0-for-6 with the extra man, thanks in large part to solid penalty killing and excellent goaltending. The Islanders had several chances to extend their lead but couldn't capitalize, while the Eagles' powerplay was kept in check by a steadfast Isles penalty kill.

Tensions Rise in a Heated Rivalry

This game had all the intensity you'd expect from a Battle of the Islands, with physicality and passion on full display.

The Isles' Jabez Seymour and the Eagles' Lucas Romeo (former Islander) squared off in a rare fight midway through the 2nd period. With both players exchanging blows in a bid to ignite their respective teams, both were ejected from the game. Adding fuel to the fire in what was already a heated rivalry.

Cape Breton fought valiantly, especially after a strange call in the 3rd period, when the Islanders thought they had a 2-0 lead on a shorthanded goal from Johnathan Lanza. However, the goal was waved off after a controversial review for high-sticking earlier in the play. Despite the confusion and frustration on the Isles bench, they stayed composed and killed off the ensuing penalties to keep the game within their control.

Late Drama

As the game wound down, the Eagles threw everything they had at the Islanders in search of the tying goal. With just over five minutes left, the Isles took a penalty for tripping, giving Cape Breton one last chance to tie things up on the powerplay.

However, the Islanders' penalty kill was up to the task, holding the Eagles to just one shot on the advantage.

In the final minute, Matt Butler was high-sticked and sent to the ice by Andrew Brown, putting the Islanders on the powerplay for the last 2 minutes. While the Isles didn't score, the penalty served to run down the clock and put the game beyond the Eagles' reach.

Cape Breton pulled their goalie in the final seconds, but the Islanders' defense stood firm, blocking shots and keeping the Eagles from getting a solid look at Ruccia. The final buzzer sounded, and the Islanders skated off with their victory in their last two games and their fifth in their last five. Beating the Eagles in back-to-back games.

Key Stats:

-Shots: Charlottetown 24, Cape Breton 21

-Powerplay: Charlottetown 0/6, Cape Breton 0/6

-2nd Star: Nicolas Ruccia (2nd shutout of the season)

Looking Ahead

The Islanders head home with an unblemished 5-0 record in 2025, as they continue to prove they're a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the season. The victory also marks another win in the rivalry series against the Cape Breton Eagles, who will look to rebound in their next matchup.

With their perfect streak intact and a fired-up squad, the Islanders now look ahead to their next game as they prepare to take on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan for 90's Night at home on Saturday, January 18th.

For now, the Islanders can celebrate another gritty win in a season full of promise as they ride the momentum into the rest of the year and climb the tables!

