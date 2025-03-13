Wildcats Hit 100-Point Mark with 3-0 Win

The Moncton Wildcats reached the coveted 100-point plateau atop the QMJHL standings with a 3-0 shutout win over the Cape Breton Eagles Thursday night at Center 200 in Sydney.

Cats goaltender Rudy Guimond made 26 saves for an amazing 14-0 record and third shutout this season, all against Cape Breton.

All the Cats scoring came in the opening period - Alex Mercier, his 23rd, was the game-winner, Vincent Collard, his 24th and a dazzling shorthanded breakaway goal from Preston Lounsbury, his 15th of the season.

Only the 2005-2006 Wildcats had more points, finishing with 52 wins and 107 points en route to the President Cup Championship.

The Wildcats are 49-9-2-0 with four games remaining in the regular season, including three at home. The Cats host a pair of weekend home games - Saturday at 7pm against the Saint John Sea Dogs and Sunday at 3pm with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at Avenir Centre.

