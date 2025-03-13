Eagles Begin Final Home Stand- and Honour 20 Year Old Players- as Moncton Visits Nest

March 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

For the final time this regular season, the Cape Breton Eagles will take to the ice this week on home ice- a pair of contests against division rivals, and tonight an opportunity to move into a home ice playoff position.

Coming off of a 1-2 road trip through Quebec, the Eagles begin the two game home stand with a visit from the league leading Moncton Wildcats- the final meeting of eight between the two teams this season. The Eagles trail the Baie-Comeau Drakkar by a single point for the final home ice playoff position in the Eastern Conference, but will play their game in hand tonight as the Eagles & Wildcats play in the QMJHL's only game this evening.

The Eagles opened up the road trip with an overtime victory in Quebec before a pair of physical, playoff type games in losses to Baie-Comeau & Chicoutimi.Goaltender Jakub Milota left the game on Sunday due to injury, after being hit by a puck. Joey Henneberry scored in the loss, lighting the lamp in all three games for a total of six goals over five games in March.

It will be a special night for Henneberry, Eagles captain Jacob Newcombe, and defenseman Brayden Schmitt as the Eagles honour their three 20 year old players prior to the game with video tributes.

Moncton comes into town on a ten game winning streak, and have clinched the Jean Rougeau Trophy for having the rest record in the QMJHL regular season. It's been an impressive year for the Wildcats, as a roster with seven NHL draft players (and likely 2025 first rounder Caleb Desnoyers) and the Cats hold both the best goals for & goals against in the league.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

MONCTON CAPE BRETON

1st Eastern Conference, 48-9-2-0 RECORD 5th Eastern Conference, 31-21-4-3

10-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-2-0-0

264GF/135GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 194GF/180GA

6-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-5-0-1

Saturday, Moncton 5 @ Blainville-Boisbriand 2 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Cape Breton 2 @ Chicoutimi 3

Caleb Desnoyers (80 points in 54 games) LEADING SCORER Cam Squires (67 points in 53 games)

10th, 22.5% (Away: 13th, 17%) POWER PLAY 9th, 22.7% (Home: 9th, 23.4%)

1st, 86.8% (Away: 1st, 85.6%) PENALTY KILL 3rd. 82.6% (Home: 4th, 83.5%=)

Logan Crosby, Dylan MacKinnon, Simon Mullen iNJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Nathan Plouffe

