Come out Early Saturday for Trading Card Meetup

March 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Come out early this Saturday from 4pm to 6:30pm through Gate 5, for an exciting Hockey Trading Card meetup!

Whether you're a seasoned collector or just starting out, this is the perfect event to expand your hockey card collection. We'll have a variety of official Upper Deck licensed hockey card packs available for sale at different price points, so there's something for everyone!

Plus, for every $20 spent, you'll receive a signed Moncton Wildcats card from a current player. The cards come in different rarities and were designed for this event only. Keep in mind that there is a limited number of cards, so be sure to not miss out as we will not reprint these limited edition cards!

1 of 24 Regular Cards

1 of 12 Bronze Cards

1 of 6 Silver Cards

1 of 2 Gold Cards

We'll also have a silent auction area where you can bid to claim one of the two gold variations of the signed player cards.

After the meetup, head over to your regular entry gates to see your Moncton Wildcats in action against the Saint John Sea Dogs at 7pm.

Don't miss this chance to get some great cards and enjoy an exciting night of hockey, see you there!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.