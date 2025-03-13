Eagles Blanked by Wildcats at the Nest

March 13, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three goal first period paced the Moncton Wildcats to a 3-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Thursday night. The win pushes Moncton's winning streak to 11 games, while the Eagles losing streak stands at three games.

- Maxime Côté led the Moncton attack with two assists. Jacob Newcombe registered six shots on goal for the Eagles.

- Rudy Guimond stopped all 26 shots in picking up the shutout for Moncton, while Alexis Cournoyer stopped 41 of 44 shots in the loss.

- Prior to puck drop, the Eagles honoured outgoing 20 year old players Newcombe, Joey Henneberry, and Brayden Schmitt with video tributes.

The first big chance of the game wasn't a shot on net- Vincent Collard came in up the right wing on the breakaway but put the puck wide. Alex Mercier would make no mistake at the 6:34 mark, scoring from the left faceoff circle and converting a nice pass after some dekeing in the slot by Côté. Collard doubled the lead for the visitors when he converted a pass from the left wing in the blue paint, tipping it by Cournoyer.

The Eagles had a chance to halve the Moncton lead when Wildcats forward Riley Sampson took the game's first penalty. After some good early pressure by the Eagles, the Moncton penalty kill took over, culminating with a Preston Lounsbury breakway (after a pass from Côté) and he put it over the glove of Cournoyer to give Moncton a 3-0 lead.

The score held for the remainder of the game- Moncton was unable to score on their first power play in the second period, while the Eagles failed to score on two other power plays. The third period saw two instances of matching minors but the final frame was played entirely five on five with both teams unable to find the back of the net.

The Eagles will play their final home game of the 2024-25 season tomorrow night against the Halifax Mooseheads- and it's the annual Irish night at the Nest! The Eagles will be wearing Irish themed jerseys as they take on arch-rival Halifax Mooseheads.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/GtTOj They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jacob Newcombe (Cape Breton)

2. Brayden Schmitt (Cape Breton)

3. Joey Henneberry (Cape Breton)

Scratches For Cape Breton: Logan Quinn (injury), Nathan Plouffe (injury), Carson Griffin, Rory Pilling

Scratches For Moncton: Simon Mullen (injury), Logan Crosby (injury), Juraj Pekarcik

Final Shots On Goal: 44-26 in favour of Moncton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Moncton Power Play: 0/1

