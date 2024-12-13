Wildcats Cut Down Titan in Exciting OT Thriller
December 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
An entertaining Friday night matchup with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan that went into overtime, leading to Gabe Smith's winning powerplay goal at 4:25 of extra time as the Cats won it 3-2 before 4,100 fans on Teddy Bear Toss Night for Moncton Headstart.
The other Cats goal came in the third period from First Star Caleb Desnoyers, his 16th, and a shorthanded goal from Vincent Collard, his 9th. Juraj Pekarcik also added two assists.
Moncton poured 49 shots at Josh Fleming while Jacob Steinman earned his league-leading 18th win with 30 saves.
Three Stars:
#18 CALEB DESNOYERS
#15 VINCENT COLLARD
Josh Fleming, BAT
The Wildcats roll to 23-5-2 heading into Saturday's game against the Cape Breton Eagles at 7pm.
Join Marty Kingston with all the action on CHL-TV and the Cats Radio Network, Inspire FM.
Article by Marty Kingston
