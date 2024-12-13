Wildcats Cut Down Titan in Exciting OT Thriller

December 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

An entertaining Friday night matchup with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan that went into overtime, leading to Gabe Smith's winning powerplay goal at 4:25 of extra time as the Cats won it 3-2 before 4,100 fans on Teddy Bear Toss Night for Moncton Headstart.

The other Cats goal came in the third period from First Star Caleb Desnoyers, his 16th, and a shorthanded goal from Vincent Collard, his 9th. Juraj Pekarcik also added two assists.

Moncton poured 49 shots at Josh Fleming while Jacob Steinman earned his league-leading 18th win with 30 saves.

Three Stars:

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS

#15 VINCENT COLLARD

Josh Fleming, BAT

The Wildcats roll to 23-5-2 heading into Saturday's game against the Cape Breton Eagles at 7pm.

