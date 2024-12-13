Follow Along as the Islanders Host Mooseheads for Teddy Bear Toss in Back-To-Back Matchup

December 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders return to the Eastlink Centre tonight for The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss Night as they take on the Halifax Mooseheads in the first of a back-to-back doubleheader. After tonight's matchup, the teams will head to Halifax for the rematch tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

The Isles enter this weekend on a high, fresh off a thrilling shootout victory over the division-leading Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Veteran G Nicolas Ruccia played a pivotal role, shutting the door when it mattered most, while the red-hot Egor Goriunov continued his stellar form. Goriunov has been an offensive force for the Isles, tallying 18 points in his last 10 games, including 3 goals in his last 3 outings.

The Islanders' offense has found its rhythm, thanks in large part to a surging power play. Ross Campbell, Alexis Michaud, and Matt Butler each have 4 goals with the man advantage, and Campbell has made a habit of finding the back of the net from the slot. Campbell's recent form is particularly noteworthy, as he's picked up 4 points in his last 3 games, including 3 goals.

With three wins and an overtime loss in their last five games, the Islanders are playing some of their best hockey of the season.

Tight Standings, High Stakes

Tonight's game carries added significance, as the Isles and Mooseheads are tied in the standings with 25 points apiece. While Charlottetown has momentum on its side, Halifax has struggled, dropping their last 4 games and 6 of their last 7. However, the Mooseheads will undoubtedly come into this doubleheader eager to break their slump.

So far this season, Halifax holds the edge in the head-to-head matchup, having won 2 of the 3 games. A close 2-1 loss for the Isles kicked off the season series in Charlottetown, but they bounced back with a 3-1 victory at home before falling 4-2 in Halifax.

Stellar Goaltending on Display

With both Nicolas Ruccia and Donald Hickey performing at an elite level this season, fans can expect another goaltending clinic in this back-to-back series. Ruccia's leadership and clutch saves have been invaluable, while Hickey's consistency gives the Isles confidence every time he's between the pipes.

Tonight: The Brick's Teddy Bear Toss Tradition

How It Works

When the Islanders score their first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to throw clean, brand-new teddy bears onto the ice. These cuddly donations will be collected and donated to Santa's Angels Toy Drive, spreading cheer to children in need this holiday season.

Don't have a teddy bear? No problem! You can purchase one of The Brick's beautiful teddy bears at the Isles team store for just $20. $10 of every bear sold will be donated to the IWK, so you can feel great about your contribution. Make sure you get one early so you don't miss out on an early goal!

Teddy Bear Tips

-Bring your teddy bear in a clear plastic bag to keep it clean and ready to be donated.

-Arrive early to get your bear and find your seat before the puck drops.

-Be ready to toss when the Isles light the lamp for the first time!

Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Eastlink Centre. Bring your teddy bears and your energy-it's going to be a special night for Islanders hockey!

