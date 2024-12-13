Eagles Begin Final Weekend of First Half with Visit to Port City

The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to extend a winning streak as they make their first of the season to Saint John to battle the Sea Dogs. The Eagles picked up a pair of wins last weekend, starting with a 5-0 win over Saint John in Sydney before finishing with a 5-3 victory over Val-d'Or.

Cam Squires was the lead story in the win over the Foreurs, notching a hat trick, concluding the feat with a "Michigan" lacrosse style goal in the final minute. Captain Jacob Newcombe collected three assists, while Jakub Milota stopped 28 of 31 shots in the win.

It will be Milota's final start for about a month as he heads off to represent Czechia at the World Juniors. Backup netminder Brandon Lavoie should see plenty of action in his abscence- thus far he's been impressive in limited duty, sporting a .920 save percentage through seven appearances. His goaltending partner in the coming weeks will be Ontario native Cohen Lesperance-Spack. The 18 year old has had a strong first half in the CCHL Jr. A loop, with a record of 6-2-1, a save percentage of .912 and a goals against average of 2.64.

The Eagles are battling a a Saint John team that has been fighting the injury bug. The Sea Dogs put up a valiant effort in defeat against the Eastern Conference leading Moncton Wildcats, falling 3-2 thanks to a goal in the final three minutes, despite missing five regular players. Zachary Morin continues to be sensational since his arrival in the QMJHL for the Dogs, having scored twice in the game against Moncton, and having produced 22 points in 23 games as a 17 year old.

