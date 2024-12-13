Islanders Outpace Mooseheads in 4-1 Win

December 13, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The struggles continued for the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday night in Charlottetown where the Herd lost their fifth consecutive game, this time a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Islanders.

Ross Campbell had a stellar night for the victors by scoring once and adding a pair of assists. His goal came near the midway point of the game and stood up as the game-winner. Campbell was named the game's first star.

Forward Cole MacLeod made his QMJHL debut for Halifax and scored his first career goal to serve as a bright spot in the loss. MacLeod chased down a long pass flipped into the offensive zone by Justin Breton and buried a beautiful backhand shot. Owen Phillips had the other assist on the tally. The 16-year-old MacLeod wore #16 and earned the third star of the game. He hails from Porters Lake, NS and was a 12th round pick of the Mooseheads in June's QMJHL Entry Draft. He has been enjoying an outstanding season in Cole Harbour with the March and Mill Hunters U18 where he has contributed 18 goals and 34 points in 24 games. His is third in scoring in the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League.

Nathan Leek, Jude Herron and Simon Hughes had the other goals for the Islanders while defenceman Marcus Kearsey was an impressive +4 and chipped in with an assist. Goalie Donald Hickey picked up the win between the pipes with 27 saves while Mathis Rousseau took the loss with 32 saves. Mooseheads forward Shawn Carrier led both teams with five hits.

Halifax played without injured players Logan Crosby, Cade Moser, Jake Todd, Jan Sprynar and Mathieu Taillefer while defenceman Carlos Handel is away from the team preparing for the World Juniors with Germany.

The Mooseheads and Islanders will play a rematch on Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre at 7pm to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule. It's Toque Toss Night in Moose Country with fans encouraged to bring new hats and gloves to throw onto the ice after the first Halifax goal in support of local homeless shelters. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.

The QMJHL will break from action from Sunday, December 15th until the schedule resumes on Saturday, December 28th. Meantime, the final trade period of the season begins Monday morning at 9am ET and runs until Monday, January 6th at Noon ET.

