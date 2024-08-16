Wildcats Announce Doug Doull as Assistant Coach

August 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats' 2024 Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia, starts tomorrow at the Avenir Centre. There will be a new face behind the bench with the addition of Doug Doull as Assistant Coach.

"We are thrilled to add Doug to our coaching staff. Doug has found success everywhere he's been, both as a player and a coach. He will provide invaluable experience to our organization and brings with him a strong passion for player development and a winning pedigree," said Taylor MacDougall, General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations for the Moncton Wildcats.

Doull, originally from Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, played left wing for eight seasons of professional hockey in the International Hockey League (IHL), British Ice Hockey Superleague (BISL), American Hockey League (AHL), and 37 games in the National Hockey League (NHL) with the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

"We are very excited to add Doug to our team. He has the experience of making and playing in the NHL as a player and winning two Calder Cup Championships in the AHL. As a coach, he was a key part of winning the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) title while at Saint Mary's University and then winning Maritime Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Championships in both Dieppe and Pictou. He has a commanding presence, a super knowledge of the game, and brings tremendous energy and enthusiasm which will be key assets in helping make a difference with our players and a positive influence on growing their game," said Gardiner MacDougall, Head Coach of the Moncton Wildcats.

Doull was the Assistant Coach for two seasons with Saint Mary's University as well as the Assistant Coach for two seasons with the Dieppe Commandos of the MJHL. He was then Head Coach for four seasons with the Pictou County Crushers and Amherst Ramblers of the MJHL.

"I am thrilled and deeply appreciate this opportunity. I look forward to working with an unreal management, coaching, and support staff. Going to battle with a coach like Gardiner is especially appealing," said Doull.

Doull and his wife Kathryn have one son, Joe.

