2024 Eighth-Overall Pick Dylan Rozzi Commits to Sea Dogs

August 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN - The Saint John Sea Dogs have signed 2024 first-round pick Dylan Rozzi to a QMJHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced on Friday.

"Dylan was one of the most offensively gifted players in this draft class," said Sea Dogs General Manager Anthony Stella. "He's a player that can make a difference with his skill but also has drive to make plays without the puck. Adding Dylan to our group is a big step forward."

Rozzi, selected eighth-overall by the Sea Dogs at the 2024 QMJHL Draft in June, was recently invited to Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp and totaled three points in three games. The high-scoring winger spent the 2023-24 season with the Lac St-Louis Lions in the Quebec U18 AAA Hockey League where he led all 2008-born players with 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 42 games.

Hailing from Kirkland, Quebec, Rozzi lead the Lions in goals, points, and finished third in assists. He also posted three goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

"I'm excited to officially be part of the Sea Dogs organization and to take the next step together," said Rozzi. "I can't wait to get started; the work starts now."

In 2022-23, Rozzi racked up a whopping 96 points (48 goals, 48 assists) in 31 games for the Lac St-Louis Lions U15 AAA team.

"We're so pleased to welcome Dylan to the Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie. "Great players have great options, and we appreciate Dylan deciding on Saint John for his development. We have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him, his family, and his agent throughout this process, and he will be an important piece of our next championship team here in the Port City."

