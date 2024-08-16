Eagles Head Scout Leblond Hired by Vancouver Canucks

August 16, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles would like to congratulate club director of scouting & hockey operations Patrick Leblond who has been hired as a scout for the Vancouver Canucks for the 2024-2025 NHL season.

Leblond, 45, was named the Eagles head scout in May 2019 after previously working as an amateur scout for the Eagles & the Val' d-Or Foreurs from 2012-13 through 2016-17.

Leblond worked closely with Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier over the past two seasons, playing a significant part in piecing together the Eagles current roster and prospect list.

"I got to know Pat as a scout as well as a person and he is great as both," Couturier said. "Good things happen to good people and as an organization, it is great to see a scout graduate to the NHL. He did a great job with us the last few years especially, he put a lot of time and effort into his job. The last two drafts have been exceptional because of his work and we couldn't be more happy for him."

